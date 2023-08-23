Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN) Trading 1.3% Higher

Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN – Get Free Report) shares traded up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $20.06 and last traded at $20.00. 5,165 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 23,611 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.74.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.41. The firm has a market cap of $68.61 million, a P/E ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.24.
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 26th were given a dividend of $0.0928 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 23rd.
Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF Company Profile
The Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (BLCN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Siren NASDAQ Blockchain Economy index. The fund tracks an index of global companies involved in developing, researching, or using blockchain technologies. BLCN was launched on Jan 17, 2018 and is managed by Siren.
