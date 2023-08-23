Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN) Trading 1.3% Higher

Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN – Get Free Report) shares traded up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $20.06 and last traded at $20.00. 5,165 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 23,611 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.74.

Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.41. The firm has a market cap of $68.61 million, a P/E ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.24.

Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 26th were given a dividend of $0.0928 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 23rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF

Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 516.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 158.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF in the first quarter valued at about $47,000.

The Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (BLCN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Siren NASDAQ Blockchain Economy index. The fund tracks an index of global companies involved in developing, researching, or using blockchain technologies. BLCN was launched on Jan 17, 2018 and is managed by Siren.

