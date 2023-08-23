Skba Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Skba Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 225,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $8,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WFC. Defender Capital LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter worth $124,000. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter worth $222,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.3% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 273,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,274,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 24.5% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 9,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Odeon Capital Group lowered Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.75 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.00 in a report on Sunday, July 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.62.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE WFC traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.45. The stock had a trading volume of 4,778,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,694,402. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.56 and its 200-day moving average is $42.13. The company has a market cap of $151.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.13. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $35.25 and a 52 week high of $48.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $20.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.11 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 35.00%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

