SmartETFs Smart Transportation & TechnologyETF (NYSEARCA:MOTO) Stock Price Up 1.1%

Shares of SmartETFs Smart Transportation & TechnologyETF (NYSEARCA:MOTO – Get Free Report) rose 1.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $41.30 and last traded at $41.30. Approximately 1,360 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 1,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.84.

SmartETFs Smart Transportation & TechnologyETF Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.48 million, a PE ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 1.30.

SmartETFs Smart Transportation & TechnologyETF Company Profile

The SmartETFs Smart Transportation & Technology ETF (MOTO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund which has exposure to global companies involved in the advancement of transportation. MOTO was launched on Nov 15, 2019 and is managed by SmartETFs.

