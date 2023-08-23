Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of ($1.05) Per Share, Leerink Partnrs Forecasts

Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Leerink Partnrs boosted their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Solid Biosciences in a report released on Wednesday, August 16th. Leerink Partnrs analyst J. Schwartz now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.05) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($1.41). The consensus estimate for Solid Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($5.12) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Solid Biosciences’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.09) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.92) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($1.10) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($1.12) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.14) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.42) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($3.12) EPS.
Solid Biosciences Trading Down 2.1 %
Shares of Solid Biosciences stock opened at $3.69 on Monday. Solid Biosciences has a 1-year low of $3.40 and a 1-year high of $11.64. The stock has a market cap of $74.02 million, a P/E ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.56 and a quick ratio of 10.56.
Institutional Trading of Solid Biosciences
About Solid Biosciences
Solid Biosciences Inc, a life science company, engages in developing therapies for neuromuscular and cardiac diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-003, a next-generation gene transfer candidate for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy (Duchenne); AVB-202-TT, a gene therapy program for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia; AVB-401, a gene therapy program for the treatment of BAG3-mediated dilated cardiomyopathy; and other drugs for the treatment of undisclosed cardiac diseases.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Solid Biosciences
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- 5 Best Fintech Banks to Invest in Now
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- 3 Smart AI ETFs For Intelligent Passive Investing Needs
- How Can Investors Use the Dogs of the Dow Strategy?
- 4 Reasons Zoom Video is Ready to Rock Into a Reversal
Receive News & Ratings for Solid Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solid Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.