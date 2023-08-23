Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of ($1.05) Per Share, Leerink Partnrs Forecasts

Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Leerink Partnrs boosted their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Solid Biosciences in a report released on Wednesday, August 16th. Leerink Partnrs analyst J. Schwartz now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.05) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($1.41). The consensus estimate for Solid Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($5.12) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Solid Biosciences’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.09) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.92) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($1.10) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($1.12) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.14) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.42) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($3.12) EPS.

Shares of Solid Biosciences stock opened at $3.69 on Monday. Solid Biosciences has a 1-year low of $3.40 and a 1-year high of $11.64. The stock has a market cap of $74.02 million, a P/E ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.56 and a quick ratio of 10.56.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Solid Biosciences by 582.0% during the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 197,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 168,759 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Solid Biosciences by 108.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,268,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after buying an additional 660,747 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Solid Biosciences by 16.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,075,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after buying an additional 153,862 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its stake in shares of Solid Biosciences by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,319,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in Solid Biosciences during the first quarter worth approximately $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

Solid Biosciences Inc, a life science company, engages in developing therapies for neuromuscular and cardiac diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-003, a next-generation gene transfer candidate for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy (Duchenne); AVB-202-TT, a gene therapy program for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia; AVB-401, a gene therapy program for the treatment of BAG3-mediated dilated cardiomyopathy; and other drugs for the treatment of undisclosed cardiac diseases.

