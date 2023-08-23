S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Purchased by Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 44.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in S&P Global during the first quarter worth $1,969,000. Markel Corp grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 0.8% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 149,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 1.6% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 115.4% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 12.4% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 736 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of SPGI traded up $7.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $390.97. 265,045 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,265,569. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $397.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $368.76. The company has a market cap of $124.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.12. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $279.32 and a 1-year high of $428.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 19.46%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SPGI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded S&P Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $415.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on S&P Global from $425.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $400.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.06, for a total value of $77,612.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,334 shares in the company, valued at $517,672.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.27, for a total value of $780,651.67. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $805,759.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.06, for a total value of $77,612.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,672.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,678 shares of company stock worth $9,252,832. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.

See Also

