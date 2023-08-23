SPACE ID Self Reported Market Cap Hits $70.12 Million (ID)

SPACE ID (ID) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. Over the last week, SPACE ID has traded 14.7% lower against the dollar. SPACE ID has a market capitalization of $70.12 million and approximately $11.23 million worth of SPACE ID was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SPACE ID token can currently be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000754 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About SPACE ID

SPACE ID’s launch date was March 22nd, 2023. SPACE ID’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 356,837,066 tokens. SPACE ID’s official message board is blog.space.id. SPACE ID’s official Twitter account is @spaceidprotocol. SPACE ID’s official website is space.id.

SPACE ID Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SPACE ID (ID) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. SPACE ID has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 356,837,066.17843705 in circulation. The last known price of SPACE ID is 0.19323825 USD and is down -3.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 114 active market(s) with $10,419,433.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://space.id.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPACE ID directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SPACE ID should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SPACE ID using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

