SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Bought by TAGStone Capital Inc.

TAGStone Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,836 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises 4.4% of TAGStone Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. TAGStone Capital Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $5,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Forum Financial Management LP grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 6,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Prostatis Group LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 6,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 28,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 34,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

SPYG traded up $0.73 on Wednesday, hitting $61.29. 1,451,044 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,827,024. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $47.91 and a twelve month high of $63.08. The company has a market cap of $18.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.28.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

