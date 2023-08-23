Stabilus (OTCMKTS:SBLUY) Shares Up 10.9%

Stabilus S.A. (OTCMKTS:SBLUY – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 10.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.31 and last traded at $10.31. 200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 939 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.30.
Stabilus Trading Up 10.9 %
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.31 and its 200 day moving average is $10.31.
Stabilus Company Profile
Stabilus SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells gas springs and dampers, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe and internationally. The company offers non-locking, locking, and swivel chair gas springs; motion and vibration dampers; and electric motor drives and CAD-configurators, as well as services and spare parts.
