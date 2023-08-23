Standard Life Private Equity Trust (LON:SLPE) Stock Price Down 2.3%

Shares of Standard Life Private Equity Trust (LON:SLPE – Get Free Report) traded down 2.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 428 ($5.46) and last traded at GBX 432 ($5.51). 61,145 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 157,693 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 442 ($5.64).

Standard Life Private Equity Trust Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 455.42 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 450.09. The firm has a market cap of £664.18 million and a P/E ratio of 2.78.

Standard Life Private Equity Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SL Private Equity specializes in fund of funds and direct investments. It seeks to invest in mid-market buyouts and expansion capital. It focuses on investments in healthcare, oil and gas services, educational publishing, aero-engineering, and capital goods outside Europe. Within fund of fund investments it seeks to invest in private equity funds focused on mid to large sized buyouts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Life Private Equity Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Life Private Equity Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.