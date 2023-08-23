Star Group (SGU) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Star Group (NYSE: SGU):

8/20/2023 – Star Group is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/12/2023 – Star Group was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

8/4/2023 – Star Group was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

8/3/2023 – Star Group was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c” rating.

SGU stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.95. 8,630 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,092. Star Group, L.P. has a 1 year low of $8.00 and a 1 year high of $15.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $425.42 million, a P/E ratio of -42.68 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Star Group (NYSE:SGU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $300.12 million during the quarter. Star Group had a net margin of 0.09% and a return on equity of 0.63%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 24th were issued a dividend of $0.1625 per share. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 21st. Star Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -232.13%.

In other Star Group news, major shareholder Bandera Partners Llc sold 15,588 shares of Star Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total value of $235,222.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,446,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,001,226.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 20.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Star Group by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,584 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Star Group by 1,582.6% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,805 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 5,460 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Star Group in the third quarter valued at about $97,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Star Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Star Group by 365.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,312 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 9,667 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.47% of the company’s stock.

Star Group, L.P. sells home heating and air conditioning products and services to residential and commercial home heating oil and propane customers in the United States. It also sells diesel fuel, gasoline, and home heating oil on a delivery only basis, as well as provide plumbing services; and installs maintains, and repairs heating and air conditioning equipment.

