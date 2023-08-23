Steve E. Krognes Sells 1,419 Shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Stock

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) Director Steve E. Krognes sold 1,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.60, for a total value of $32,069.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 145,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,295,057.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Denali Therapeutics Stock Down 1.9 %
NASDAQ DNLI traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $22.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 566,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 690,290. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.41. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.74 and a 1 year high of $34.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.28 and a beta of 1.31.
Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $1.99. The company had revenue of $294.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.51 million. Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 12.81% and a negative net margin of 37.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 460.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.48) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DNLI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,483,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,826,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,108,000 after acquiring an additional 799,221 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,992,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,106,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,236,000 after acquiring an additional 631,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 99.4% during the 2nd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,007,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,719,000 after acquiring an additional 502,086 shares in the last quarter. 78.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative and lysosomal diseases in the United States and internationally. It offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidate, including BIIB122/DNL151, a small molecule inhibitor, which is in phase I and phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; TAK-594/DNL593, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia-granulin; TAK-920/DNL919, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.
