Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.B) Trading Up 2%

Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.B – Get Free Report) rose 2% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$5.50 and last traded at C$5.10. Approximately 2,512 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 92% from the average daily volume of 1,308 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.00.

Stingray Group Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$350.34 million, a P/E ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$5.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$5.56.

Stingray Group Company Profile

Stingray Group Inc provides business-to-business multi-platform music, and in-store music and video solutions to businesses and individuals worldwide. The company offers Stingray Music, which delivers music products and services on television (TV), Web, and mobile; Stingray Lite TV, a TV channel for pop music videos; Stingray iConcerts, a TV channel and an on-demand video service; Stingray Brava, a TV channel that provides operas and ballets, classical music performances, and local content; Stingray DJAZZ, a TV channel that features jazz concerts, films, portraits, and documentaries; Stingray Ambiance 4K, an ultra-high definition channel; and Stingray Karaoke that offers videos over the Internet and TV for TV service providers, as well as directly to consumers.

