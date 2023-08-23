StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm issued a buy rating on the health services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. SVB Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $96.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Amedisys from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Amedisys from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Benchmark downgraded shares of Amedisys from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Amedisys from $88.00 to $101.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $109.60.

NASDAQ AMED opened at $92.36 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $91.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.38. Amedisys has a one year low of $69.36 and a one year high of $128.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,319.43, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.04.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The health services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $552.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.18 million. Amedisys had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amedisys will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMED. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,896,785 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $671,378,000 after purchasing an additional 138,484 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,042,027 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $294,438,000 after purchasing an additional 10,457 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,997,030 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $146,881,000 after purchasing an additional 237,160 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,875,274 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $323,092,000 after purchasing an additional 62,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,559,572 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $142,607,000 after purchasing an additional 34,261 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

