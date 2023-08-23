StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT – Free Report) (TSE:NTB) in a report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
NASDAQ:NEPT opened at $0.22 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.36. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a 52-week low of $0.11 and a 52-week high of $3.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $5.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 2.06.
Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT – Get Free Report) (TSE:NTB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 18th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.02). Neptune Wellness Solutions had a negative return on equity of 263.45% and a negative net margin of 130.06%. The firm had revenue of $10.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.65 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Neptune Wellness Solutions will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.
Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.
