StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT – Free Report) (TSE:NTB) in a report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Price Performance

NASDAQ:NEPT opened at $0.22 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.36. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a 52-week low of $0.11 and a 52-week high of $3.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $5.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 2.06.

Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT – Get Free Report) (TSE:NTB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 18th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.02). Neptune Wellness Solutions had a negative return on equity of 263.45% and a negative net margin of 130.06%. The firm had revenue of $10.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.65 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Neptune Wellness Solutions will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Neptune Wellness Solutions Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 128,684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 14,395 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 26,898.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 544,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 542,815 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 257.6% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 554,376 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 399,362 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.03% of the company’s stock.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.

Featured Stories

