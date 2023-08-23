StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. 500.com restated a reiterates rating on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th.

RGLS opened at $1.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.93 million, a PE ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.39 and a 200-day moving average of $1.32. Regulus Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.76 and a 52-week high of $2.40.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Regulus Therapeutics by 498.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 133,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 111,100 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 168,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 50,518 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 55.47% of the company’s stock.

About Regulus Therapeutics

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery and development of drugs that targets microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include RG-012, an anti-miR targeting miR-21 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease; and RGLS8429, an anti-miR targeting miR-17, which is in Phase 1b clinical study for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.

