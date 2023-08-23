StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on OXY. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $60.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $69.82.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE OXY opened at $62.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.71. The company has a market cap of $55.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Occidental Petroleum has a 12-month low of $55.51 and a 12-month high of $77.13.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 31.59% and a net margin of 21.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.16 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 12.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 260,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $57.02 per share, with a total value of $14,869,048.38. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 224,129,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,779,846,527.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders acquired 4,059,573 shares of company stock valued at $235,946,451. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Occidental Petroleum

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,985,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,580 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1,422.6% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 73,831 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,341,000 after buying an additional 68,982 shares during the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,085,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

