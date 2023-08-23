StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Rave Restaurant Group Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of Rave Restaurant Group stock opened at $2.02 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $28.59 million, a PE ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.68. Rave Restaurant Group has a 52 week low of $1.13 and a 52 week high of $2.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rave Restaurant Group

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RAVE. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Rave Restaurant Group by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 264,864 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 21,064 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rave Restaurant Group by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 137,411 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 6,896 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rave Restaurant Group by 166.2% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 67,144 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 41,918 shares during the period. Heron Bay Capital Management acquired a new stake in Rave Restaurant Group during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Corsair Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Rave Restaurant Group by 48.2% during the first quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. now owns 138,966 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 45,190 shares during the period. 8.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rave Restaurant Group Company Profile

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out (delco), and express restaurants under the Pizza Inn trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants.

