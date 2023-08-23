Stratis (STRAX) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $635,547.01

Stratis (STRAX) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. One Stratis coin can currently be bought for about $0.41 or 0.00001537 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Stratis has a total market capitalization of $61.89 million and approximately $635,547.01 worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Stratis has traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,673.85 or 0.06339302 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001009 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.34 or 0.00039172 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00018051 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00028067 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00013690 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000196 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00004580 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0983 or 0.00000372 BTC.

About Stratis

Stratis is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 152,490,105 coins. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratisplatform.com/news. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com.

Buying and Selling Stratis

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis is a cryptocurrency that is used to create custom blockchains for businesses. The Stratis Platform offers a one-click deployment system for custom blockchains that can be tailored to the specific needs of companies. Stratis can also help businesses deploy the best blockchain for their needs. On November 12, 2020, Stratis launched a new blockchain called STRAX, which allows for more agile development and deployment of decentralized finance (DeFi) based smart contracts. The new blockchain also includes several enhancements to the platform, including block reward increase, reduced block time, and increased capacity for data storage. The distribution of STRAX was performed automatically for those who participated in the initial token swap period, while later requests will require additional manual verification.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

