Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) Shares Sold by Waycross Investment Management Co

Waycross Investment Management Co lowered its position in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 37,394 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 385 shares during the quarter. Summit Materials makes up about 1.1% of Waycross Investment Management Co’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Waycross Investment Management Co’s holdings in Summit Materials were worth $1,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its position in shares of Summit Materials by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 13,185 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Summit Materials by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,302 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in shares of Summit Materials by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 22,577 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Summit Materials by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,413 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its position in shares of Summit Materials by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 7,413 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter.

Get Summit Materials alerts:

Summit Materials Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:SUM traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.46. 381,361 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 697,244. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.61. The company has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 25.89 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.15. Summit Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.19 and a twelve month high of $39.56.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Summit Materials ( NYSE:SUM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. Summit Materials had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The business had revenue of $680.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SUM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Summit Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $36.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.54.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SUM

Summit Materials Profile

(Free Report)

Summit Materials, Inc operates as a vertically integrated construction materials company. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company offers aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components. It also provides asphalt paving and related services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.