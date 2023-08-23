Superior Gold (CVE:SGI) Trading 2.6% Higher

Superior Gold Inc. (CVE:SGI – Get Free Report) shares traded up 2.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20. 765,292 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 416% from the average session volume of 148,202 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

Superior Gold Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of C$24.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.46.

Get Superior Gold alerts:

Superior Gold (CVE:SGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Superior Gold had a negative net margin of 21.08% and a negative return on equity of 65.76%. The business had revenue of C$35.86 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Superior Gold Inc. will post 0.0202614 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Superior Gold Company Profile

Superior Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold resource properties. The company also sells silver. It owns and operates Plutonic gold mine located in Western Australia; and holds a 100% interest in the Hermes open pit project that covers an area of approximately 217 km² located to the southwest of the Plutonic gold mine.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.