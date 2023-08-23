Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) versus Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU) Critical Survey

Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP – Get Free Report) and Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU – Get Free Report) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Superior Industries International and Atmus Filtration Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Superior Industries International 0 0 1 0 3.00 Atmus Filtration Technologies 0 0 5 0 3.00

Superior Industries International currently has a consensus target price of $19.00, indicating a potential upside of 438.24%. Atmus Filtration Technologies has a consensus target price of $26.50, indicating a potential upside of 20.67%. Given Superior Industries International’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Superior Industries International is more favorable than Atmus Filtration Technologies.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Superior Industries International 0.77% -156.56% 3.03% Atmus Filtration Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares Superior Industries International and Atmus Filtration Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

45.0% of Superior Industries International shares are held by institutional investors. 8.9% of Superior Industries International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Superior Industries International and Atmus Filtration Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Superior Industries International $1.64 billion 0.06 $36.98 million ($0.94) -3.76 Atmus Filtration Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Superior Industries International has higher revenue and earnings than Atmus Filtration Technologies.

Summary

Superior Industries International beats Atmus Filtration Technologies on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Superior Industries International

Superior Industries International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aluminum wheels to the original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket distributors in North America and Europe. It offers its products under the ATS, RIAL, ALUTEC, and ANZIO brand names. The company was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Southfield, Michigan.

About Atmus Filtration Technologies

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells filtration products under the Fleetguard brand name in North America, Europe, South America, Asia, Australia, Africa, and internationally. It offers fuel filters, lube filters, air filters, crankcase ventilation, hydraulic filters, and coolants, as well as fuel additives. The company's products are used in on-highway and off-highway commercial vehicles; and agriculture, construction, mining, and power generation vehicles and equipment. It serves original equipment manufacturers, dealers/distributors, and end-users. The company was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Cummins Inc.

