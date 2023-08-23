Sustainable Growth Advisers LP Boosts Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,788,167 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,015 shares during the quarter. American Express accounts for 1.7% of Sustainable Growth Advisers LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP owned about 0.24% of American Express worth $294,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AXP. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new stake in American Express in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its position in American Express by 104.9% in the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 211 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in shares of American Express by 1,400.0% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 225 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. 82.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AXP stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $159.44. 2,036,515 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,209,584. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $169.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. American Express has a one year low of $130.65 and a one year high of $182.15.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The payment services company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.08. American Express had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The company had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that American Express will post 11.14 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AXP shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $188.00 target price on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, July 24th. 3M reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Bank of America dropped their target price on American Express from $205.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. 51job reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $180.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.88.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

