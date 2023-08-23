Sustainable Growth Advisers LP Has $656.08 Million Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,967,273 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,284 shares during the quarter. Yum! Brands makes up 3.8% of Sustainable Growth Advisers LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP owned approximately 1.77% of Yum! Brands worth $656,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in YUM. First Command Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the first quarter valued at $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 127.7% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 214 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Price Performance

Shares of YUM stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $129.40. 1,441,637 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,601,213. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.96 and a 12-month high of $143.24. The company has a market cap of $36.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $135.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.40.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.17. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 20.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 28th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is currently 48.99%.

Insider Activity at Yum! Brands

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,884 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.87, for a total transaction of $531,603.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,846,072.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,884 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.87, for a total transaction of $531,603.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,846,072.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP David Eric Russell sold 5,000 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.27, for a total value of $686,350.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,203,458.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,951 shares of company stock valued at $2,444,113. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

YUM has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on Yum! Brands from $148.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Yum! Brands from $153.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Yum! Brands from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $142.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Yum! Brands from $139.00 to $138.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.84.

About Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

