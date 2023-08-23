Sustainable Growth Advisers LP Lowers Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lessened its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 35.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,580,767 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 1,398,831 shares during the period. Salesforce makes up 3.0% of Sustainable Growth Advisers LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP owned 0.26% of Salesforce worth $515,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 237.4% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 722 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. VELA Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 5.9% in the first quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 5,040 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 1st quarter valued at $329,000. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT lifted its stake in Salesforce by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 18,780 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Salesforce during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,508,000. 81.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CRM. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Societe Generale cut shares of Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Wedbush upped their price objective on Salesforce from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Salesforce from $181.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on Salesforce from $190.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Salesforce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.28.

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.27, for a total value of $274,087.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,309 shares in the company, valued at $21,994,754.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.27, for a total transaction of $274,087.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,309 shares in the company, valued at $21,994,754.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 150,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.62, for a total transaction of $31,665,453.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,786,716.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,184,768 shares of company stock worth $252,451,023. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CRM traded up $2.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $209.13. 3,824,355 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,126,330. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $203.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 549.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.20. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.34 and a 12-month high of $238.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $215.99 and a 200 day moving average of $200.29.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. Salesforce had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 1.18%. The business had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

