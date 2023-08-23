Sustainable Growth Advisers LP Sells 39,414 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lowered its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 921,585 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 39,414 shares during the period. Adobe comprises 2.1% of Sustainable Growth Advisers LP’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP’s holdings in Adobe were worth $355,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 3.1% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 366,955 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $141,413,000 after buying an additional 10,943 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Adobe by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 310,817 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $119,409,000 after purchasing an additional 109,817 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Adobe by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 877,640 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $338,216,000 after buying an additional 13,244 shares during the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the first quarter worth about $1,015,000. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 471.9% in the 1st quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 92,797 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,762,000 after acquiring an additional 76,571 shares in the last quarter. 79.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total transaction of $16,731,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 403,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,814,356.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total transaction of $16,731,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,814,356.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.21, for a total transaction of $1,248,546.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,387,347.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 43,089 shares of company stock valued at $20,720,115. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Atlantic Securities boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $420.00 to $580.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised Adobe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $500.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $520.26.

NASDAQ ADBE traded up $11.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $530.71. The company had a trading volume of 2,277,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,234,070. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $274.73 and a one year high of $552.94. The company has a market cap of $241.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $507.60 and its 200-day moving average is $419.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 36.84%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.70 earnings per share. Adobe’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

