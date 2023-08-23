Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.00.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th.

In other news, Director Briggs Morrison sold 52,855 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.40, for a total value of $1,078,242.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $363,854.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director William Meury sold 83,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.46, for a total transaction of $1,698,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $982,080. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Briggs Morrison sold 52,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.40, for a total transaction of $1,078,242.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $363,854.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 242,142 shares of company stock valued at $4,874,425 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNDX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 40.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 239,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,168,000 after acquiring an additional 69,356 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 176,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,066,000 after buying an additional 9,819 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 9,976 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,798,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,011,000 after buying an additional 108,256 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ SNDX opened at $18.73 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.50. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $17.62 and a 52-week high of $29.86.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.09. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.62) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Syndax Pharmaceuticals will post -2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are SNDX-5613, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial targeting the binding interaction of Menin with the mixed lineage leukemia 1 for the treatment of KMT2A rearranged (KMT2Ar) and nucleophosmin 1 mutant acute myeloid leukemia (NPM1); and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD).

