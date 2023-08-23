Tacita Capital Inc Acquires 750 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Tacita Capital Inc boosted its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 78.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,705 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the quarter. Tacita Capital Inc’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 89,592.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161,143,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,257,000,000 after buying an additional 160,963,976 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $3,150,472,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,499,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,073,547,000 after buying an additional 7,419,929 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,828,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,097,341,000 after buying an additional 6,972,650 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth $311,238,000. 67.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PFE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Pfizer from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Pfizer from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.35.

Pfizer Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Pfizer stock traded down $0.18 on Wednesday, hitting $36.66. 19,099,009 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,349,084. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.65 and a 52 week high of $54.93. The company has a market cap of $206.98 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.60.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.36 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.55% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The company’s revenue was down 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 43.62%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

