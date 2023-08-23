Tacita Capital Inc Has $2.38 Million Stock Position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Tacita Capital Inc lowered its stake in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,130 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 630 shares during the period. TC Energy makes up 1.8% of Tacita Capital Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Tacita Capital Inc’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $2,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in TC Energy by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 71,226 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,771,000 after buying an additional 10,928 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in TC Energy by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,179,342 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $45,873,000 after buying an additional 282,328 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. grew its stake in TC Energy by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 863,302 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $33,591,000 after buying an additional 90,410 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in TC Energy by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,043,453 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $157,695,000 after buying an additional 747,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in TC Energy by 102.8% in the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,783 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after buying an additional 13,576 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of TC Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of TC Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of TC Energy from $65.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TC Energy in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of TC Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TC Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.06.

Shares of TC Energy stock traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $35.46. 1,700,846 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,172,665. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.21 and its 200-day moving average is $39.71. TC Energy Co. has a one year low of $33.02 and a one year high of $51.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $36.51 billion, a PE ratio of 49.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.83.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.02). TC Energy had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 6.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that TC Energy Co. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.702 dividend. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.92%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 390.28%.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,700 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

