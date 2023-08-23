Tacita Capital Inc Has $377,000 Position in Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST)

Tacita Capital Inc lowered its position in Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST – Free Report) by 11.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,200 shares during the period. Tacita Capital Inc owned 0.09% of Absolute Software worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Absolute Software by 8.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 112,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Absolute Software by 30.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 10,719 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Absolute Software by 11.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 69,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 7,230 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Absolute Software by 73.1% in the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 767,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,476,000 after purchasing an additional 324,264 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in Absolute Software in the first quarter worth $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.62% of the company’s stock.

Absolute Software Trading Down 0.1 %

ABST stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.49. The stock had a trading volume of 704,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 738,809. The firm has a market capitalization of $610.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.45 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.05. Absolute Software Co. has a 52 week low of $7.39 and a 52 week high of $12.59.

Absolute Software Company Profile

Absolute Software Corporation develops, markets, and provides software services that support the management and security of computing devices, applications, data, and networks for various organizations. The company's Absolute platform offer Absolute Visibility that provides information on device hardware, software, and location; Absolute Control that provide remediation capabilities, such as the ability to remotely freeze devices and delete data; Absolute Resilience, which offer remote scripting, self-healing for critical apps, investigation and recovery services, and sensitive data identification; Absolute Ransomware Response that enables organizations to assess their ransomware preparedness for endpoints, monitors their endpoint cyber hygiene across the entire device fleet and allows for an expedited endpoint recovery; Absolute VPN an enterprise solution; Absolute ZTNA that protects networks and employees with real time risk analysis; and Absolute Insights for Network provides real-time data about device, application, and network performance in a single pane of glass.

