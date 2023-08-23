Tacita Capital Inc Increases Stock Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Tacita Capital Inc grew its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 26.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the quarter. Tacita Capital Inc’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AZO. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in AutoZone by 2.7% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 947 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,328,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management increased its position in AutoZone by 860.0% during the 4th quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Mirova raised its stake in AutoZone by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Mirova now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 15,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,008,000 after purchasing an additional 3,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 109.0% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 38,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,646,000 after purchasing an additional 20,230 shares during the last quarter. 98.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Insider Activity at AutoZone

In other news, SVP K. Michelle Borninkhof acquired 217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2,406.36 per share, with a total value of $522,180.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,205,586.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,446.48, for a total value of $4,892,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,727.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP K. Michelle Borninkhof bought 217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2,406.36 per share, for a total transaction of $522,180.12. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,205,586.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,535 shares of company stock valued at $21,414,854. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AZO shares. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on AutoZone from $2,750.00 to $2,975.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on AutoZone from $2,425.00 to $2,340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on AutoZone from $2,899.00 to $2,840.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded AutoZone from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $2,120.00 to $2,465.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,716.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AZO

AutoZone Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AZO traded up $24.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2,475.01. 106,272 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 162,777. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,480.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,509.29. The firm has a market cap of $44.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.54, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.67. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,050.21 and a 52-week high of $2,750.00.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported $34.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $30.84 by $3.28. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 62.38%. AutoZone’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $29.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 130.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone Profile

(Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.