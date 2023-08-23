Tacita Capital Inc Purchases 50 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Tacita Capital Inc increased its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 24.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 255 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Tacita Capital Inc’s holdings in McKesson were worth $91,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MCK. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in McKesson during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,610,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,012,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $598,000. Institutional investors own 83.77% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

McKesson Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCK traded up $2.90 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $421.29. The company had a trading volume of 594,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 919,345. The company has a market cap of $56.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.60. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $331.75 and a 12-month high of $441.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $416.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $384.03.

McKesson Increases Dividend

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $7.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.85 by $1.42. The firm had revenue of $74.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.28 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 252.54% and a net margin of 1.32%. McKesson’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.83 EPS. Research analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 27.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This is a positive change from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $1,388,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 129,714 shares in the company, valued at $51,885,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.60, for a total value of $1,664,198.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 121,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,488,738.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,471 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $1,388,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,885,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,943 shares of company stock worth $10,265,204. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MCK shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on McKesson from $426.00 to $459.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on McKesson in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on McKesson from $415.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of McKesson in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on McKesson from $450.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $452.33.

View Our Latest Research Report on MCK

McKesson Profile

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.