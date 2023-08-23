Tacita Capital Inc Reduces Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Tacita Capital Inc lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 660 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 2.5% of Tacita Capital Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Tacita Capital Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truepoint Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 18,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 2,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TAGStone Capital Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. TAGStone Capital Inc. now owns 20,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,834,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VOE traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $136.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 249,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,028. The company has a market capitalization of $15.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $119.81 and a 12 month high of $147.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $139.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.37.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

