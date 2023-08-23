Tacita Capital Inc Sells 260 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Tacita Capital Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for 5.0% of Tacita Capital Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Tacita Capital Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $6,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 107.0% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1,907.7% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

VBR stock traded up $1.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $165.23. 307,840 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 442,724. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $142.48 and a twelve month high of $178.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

