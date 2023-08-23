TAGStone Capital Inc. Acquires New Holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

TAGStone Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Management Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Wealth Management Resources Inc. now owns 7,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 20.2% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 4,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA JEPI traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.92. 3,381,039 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,670,143. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $49.92 and a one year high of $57.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.55. The stock has a market cap of $28.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.