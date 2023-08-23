TAGStone Capital Inc. Has $2.77 Million Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

TAGStone Capital Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,776 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific accounts for about 2.1% of TAGStone Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. TAGStone Capital Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Union Pacific by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 43,969 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $9,105,000 after purchasing an additional 11,682 shares in the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 4,388 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 36,102 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $7,476,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 282.1% during the 1st quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA now owns 5,350 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 3,950 shares during the period. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 3,264 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded up $0.72 on Wednesday, hitting $223.13. 2,002,834 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,991,324. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $183.69 and a one year high of $240.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $215.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $204.53. The company has a market capitalization of $135.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.11.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.18). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 55.03%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on UNP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Union Pacific from $171.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Union Pacific from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $193.00 to $282.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $200.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $233.97.

View Our Latest Report on UNP

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.