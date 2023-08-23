TAGStone Capital Inc. Increases Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

TAGStone Capital Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,303 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises 2.4% of TAGStone Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. TAGStone Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Stiles Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $246,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,782,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,312,000 after buying an additional 62,005 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 692.5% in the 1st quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $385,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of IWP stock traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $94.17. 328,903 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 649,741. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.88 and a fifty-two week high of $100.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.33. The stock has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.