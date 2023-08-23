Tangible (TNGBL) Price Hits $4.86 on Top Exchanges

Tangible (TNGBL) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. One Tangible token can currently be purchased for $4.86 or 0.00018251 BTC on popular exchanges. Tangible has a total market cap of $158.02 million and $36,662.97 worth of Tangible was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Tangible has traded down 23.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Tangible

Tangible launched on May 1st, 2022. Tangible’s total supply is 33,333,333 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,545,229 tokens. Tangible’s official message board is medium.com/tangible. Tangible’s official Twitter account is @tangibledao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Tangible is www.tangible.store.

Buying and Selling Tangible

According to CryptoCompare, “Tangible (TNGBL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. Tangible has a current supply of 33,333,333 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Tangible is 4.96159325 USD and is down -18.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $71,635.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.tangible.store/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tangible directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tangible should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tangible using one of the exchanges listed above.

