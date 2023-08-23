Target Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:TGT)

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 105,998 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 46% compared to the typical volume of 72,699 put options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on TGT shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Target from $137.00 to $133.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $193.00 target price on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Target from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.66.

Insider Transactions at Target

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total value of $3,921,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 399,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,236,738.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in Target by 22.1% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 6,907 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Target in the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc purchased a new position in Target in the first quarter valued at $303,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Target in the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. increased its holdings in Target by 3.2% in the first quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 4,155 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Target Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TGT traded down $1.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $123.21. The company had a trading volume of 4,732,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,434,025. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.77. The stock has a market cap of $56.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.01. Target has a 1 year low of $122.64 and a 1 year high of $181.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.39. Target had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The business had revenue of $24.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $25.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Target will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.44%.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Recommended Stories

