Target Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:TGT)

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 105,998 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 46% compared to the typical volume of 72,699 put options.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts recently commented on TGT shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Target from $137.00 to $133.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $193.00 target price on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Target from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.66.
Insider Transactions at Target
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in Target by 22.1% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 6,907 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Target in the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc purchased a new position in Target in the first quarter valued at $303,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Target in the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. increased its holdings in Target by 3.2% in the first quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 4,155 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.
Target Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE TGT traded down $1.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $123.21. The company had a trading volume of 4,732,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,434,025. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.77. The stock has a market cap of $56.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.01. Target has a 1 year low of $122.64 and a 1 year high of $181.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.
Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.39. Target had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The business had revenue of $24.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Target will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Target Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.44%.
About Target
Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.
