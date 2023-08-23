Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and set a $261.00 price objective on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Teleflex from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. CL King began coverage on Teleflex in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set a buy rating and a $293.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Teleflex from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Teleflex from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $268.92.

Teleflex Stock Performance

Shares of TFX stock opened at $217.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $240.79 and a 200 day moving average of $244.85. Teleflex has a 1 year low of $182.65 and a 1 year high of $276.43.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical technology company reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $743.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.87 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 12.71%. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Teleflex will post 13.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Teleflex Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Teleflex’s payout ratio is 17.46%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,832 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares during the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teleflex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $295,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 26,611 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Teleflex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $423,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,155 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 97.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Teleflex

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

Further Reading

