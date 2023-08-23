Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $3.79

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.79 and last traded at $3.81, with a volume of 224192 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.83.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TLSNY. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.25.

The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.77. The stock has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.28.

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter. Telia Company AB (publ) had a negative return on equity of 19.99% and a negative net margin of 16.39%. On average, research analysts forecast that Telia Company AB will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a $0.0916 dividend. This is a boost from Telia Company AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. Telia Company AB (publ)’s payout ratio is presently -33.78%.

Telia Company AB (publ) provides communication services to businesses, individuals, families, and communities in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, and Latvia. It offers mobile, broadband, television, and fixed-line services; and networking, cloud and security, mobility, enterprise mobile network, contact center, managed mobility services, collaboration solutions, enterprise telephony, Internet of Things (IoT), carrier ethernet, dedicated internet access, wavelengths, IP Transit, dark fiber, and colocation solutions.

