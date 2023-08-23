TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) Shares Sold by Tacita Capital Inc

Tacita Capital Inc cut its holdings in shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Free Report) (TSE:T) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,387 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,320 shares during the period. Tacita Capital Inc’s holdings in TELUS were worth $738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TU. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of TELUS by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,694 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 5,560 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in TELUS by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,093 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 7,737 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in TELUS by 59.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,666 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 2,109 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in TELUS by 156.0% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 479,131 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $12,536,000 after buying an additional 291,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in TELUS in the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. 45.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of TELUS from C$29.50 to C$28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of TELUS from C$33.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TELUS in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of TELUS from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of TELUS from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th.

Shares of NYSE TU traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.96. 1,209,137 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,568,002. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.11, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.63. TELUS Co. has a twelve month low of $16.68 and a twelve month high of $23.56.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.274 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.46%. This is an increase from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 172.58%.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

