Tenset (10SET) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $16.82 Million

Tenset (10SET) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 22nd. Over the last seven days, Tenset has traded 18.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Tenset has a total market cap of $16.82 million and approximately $24,883.37 worth of Tenset was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tenset token can now be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00000868 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tenset Profile

Tenset (10SET) is a token. Its launch date was January 30th, 2021. Tenset’s total supply is 173,263,800 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,598,884 tokens. Tenset’s official Twitter account is @tenset_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tenset’s official message board is www.linkedin.com/company/tenset. The official website for Tenset is tenset.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Tenset is a technological hub specialising in blockchain. They aim to provide innovative young startups with the necessary tools to flourish, while connecting them with marketing and a global community through their launchpad.

10SET is a deflationary token based on the BNB chain. This utility token powers the diverse Tenset ecosystem acting as the native currency for all services. This includes access to the Tenset launchpad, Infinity Airdrop platform, and NFT Marketplace. To participate in launches users need to buy 10SET tokens and lock them from their private wallet. The supply of 10SET token is actively burned to reduce total supply.”

