Teranga Gold (TSE:TGZ) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Shares of Teranga Gold Co. (TSE:TGZ – Get Free Report) traded down 0.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$12.08 and last traded at C$12.33. 960,887 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 57% from the average session volume of 613,685 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$12.36.
Teranga Gold Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.77, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$12.33.
Teranga Gold Company Profile
Teranga Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold in West Africa. The company's flagship project is the Sabodala gold mine covering an area of 291 square kilometers mine license and 629 square kilometers exploration land package located in the Republic of Senegal.
