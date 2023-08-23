Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.11.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TERN. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Terns Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Terns Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Terns Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Terns Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Terns Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.7 %

Terns Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $5.53 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.04. Terns Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.57 and a fifty-two week high of $14.04.

Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.07. Sell-side analysts forecast that Terns Pharmaceuticals will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Terns Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals by 119.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 4,361 shares during the last quarter. 93.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Terns Pharmaceuticals

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small-molecule single-agent and combination therapy candidates for the treatment of oncology, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), and obesity. The company develops TERN-701, an allosteric BCR-ABL tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI) that is in clinical development for chronic myeloid leukemia (CML), a form of cancer that starts in bone marrow.

