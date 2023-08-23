TerraClassicUSD (USTC) Trading 10.5% Lower This Week

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 22nd. One TerraClassicUSD coin can now be bought for $0.0127 or 0.00000049 BTC on major exchanges. TerraClassicUSD has a total market capitalization of $124.75 million and $11.86 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, TerraClassicUSD has traded down 10.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.13 or 0.00038936 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00028399 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00013167 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000199 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00004425 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0973 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002651 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00005729 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000127 BTC.

About TerraClassicUSD

USTC uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,795,052,460 coins and its circulating supply is 9,789,556,718 coins. The official website for TerraClassicUSD is terra.money. TerraClassicUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraClassicUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TerraClassicUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

