TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and set a $32.00 price objective (down previously from $42.00) on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on TG Therapeutics from $34.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised TG Therapeutics from a sell rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $23.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:TGTX opened at $10.55 on Friday. TG Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.86 and a 1 year high of $35.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.01 and its 200 day moving average is $20.80. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -8.31 and a beta of 2.02.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.08). TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 309.58% and a negative net margin of 730.34%. The company had revenue of $16.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2606.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TG Therapeutics will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

In other TG Therapeutics news, CEO Michael S. Weiss purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.13 per share, with a total value of $1,013,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 12,073,021 shares in the company, valued at $122,299,702.73. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Sagar Lonial sold 34,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total value of $814,537.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 93,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,193,928.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael S. Weiss acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.13 per share, with a total value of $1,013,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,073,021 shares in the company, valued at $122,299,702.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 13.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,746,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $87,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725,560 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 47.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,235,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,500,000 after buying an additional 4,606,679 shares in the last quarter. Darwin Global Management Ltd. acquired a new position in TG Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $157,187,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 12.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,917,463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $246,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 85.3% in the 4th quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,044,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,015,000 after buying an additional 1,401,742 shares in the last quarter. 62.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell diseases. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

