The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Holdings Lowered by Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. trimmed its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,923 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 103,297.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,734,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,672,479,000 after acquiring an additional 57,678,466 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth about $2,937,315,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Coca-Cola by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,101,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,031,669,000 after purchasing an additional 10,722,435 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC increased its position in Coca-Cola by 26,580.3% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 4,330,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,331,000 after purchasing an additional 4,314,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Coca-Cola by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,090,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,662,834,000 after purchasing an additional 4,147,833 shares during the last quarter. 68.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coca-Cola Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of KO stock traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, reaching $60.26. 3,960,150 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,996,913. The stock has a market cap of $260.59 billion, a PE ratio of 24.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.54. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $54.01 and a one year high of $64.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.32.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.74 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 43.06% and a net margin of 23.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 75.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KO has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. HSBC reduced their price objective on Coca-Cola from $77.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

In other news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total transaction of $3,133,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 143,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,984,378.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 21,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.90, for a total value of $1,283,406.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,118,124. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total value of $3,133,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 143,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,984,378.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 227,364 shares of company stock valued at $14,122,016. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

