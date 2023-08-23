The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX) Position Reduced by Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. cut its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Free Report) (TSE:DSG) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,606 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. owned about 0.06% of The Descartes Systems Group worth $4,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 4.4% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 25,526 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,051,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 29.6% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 13,243 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 3,025 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 9.9% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,946 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the first quarter worth approximately $527,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 7.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,067 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. 75.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on DSGX. Stephens upped their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Barclays upped their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Raymond James upped their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.86.

The Descartes Systems Group Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of The Descartes Systems Group stock traded up $1.02 on Wednesday, hitting $73.88. 33,066 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 129,658. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.11. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.26 and a 12-month high of $82.02. The company has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 57.83 and a beta of 1.02.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The firm had revenue of $136.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain solutions worldwide. The company's Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; e-commerce shipping and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

