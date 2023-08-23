The Hain Celestial Group (HAIN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) will announce its 06/30/2023 earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

The Hain Celestial Group Stock Performance

Shares of The Hain Celestial Group stock opened at $11.93 on Wednesday. The Hain Celestial Group has a one year low of $10.98 and a one year high of $24.95. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.25 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.97.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Hain Celestial Group

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HAIN. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 371.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,120 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 130.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 91.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,030 shares in the last quarter. 93.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HAIN shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Stephens started coverage on The Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on The Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on The Hain Celestial Group from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on The Hain Celestial Group from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.18.

The Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

