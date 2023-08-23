The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. reduced its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,076 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,195 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth $117,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 0.4% in the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 23,451 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,921,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in Home Depot by 4.7% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 42,190 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $12,451,000 after buying an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Home Depot by 2.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,020,012 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $596,146,000 after buying an additional 41,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 0.4% in the first quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 18,883 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,573,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 69.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Depot stock traded up $1.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $326.15. 1,209,209 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,883,917. The company has a market capitalization of $327.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $317.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $303.29. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $265.61 and a 1 year high of $347.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $42.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.19 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,424.89% and a net margin of 10.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.05 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.22%.

A number of research firms have commented on HD. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $348.00 to $372.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $338.18.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

